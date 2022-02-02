Athens, Pa. — Three juveniles gave similar accounts of a relative touching them inappropriately and attempting to hide it from authorities.

The juveniles, all under the age of eight, said Charles Leroy Wood, 30, of Syracuse, N.Y., put his hands and genitals inside them during visits that were supposed to be supervised.

Wood was scheduled to have supervised visitation rights with the children. Authorities said the incidents happened between November 7 and 19 of 2021.

According to the affidavit filed by Athens Township Police, Wood took advantage of times when he was alone with the children. Wood allegedly digitally and genitally penetrated all three of the accusers. Athens Township Police said he also exposed himself to the children on two different occasions.

Police said during forensic interviews with the accusers on December 6, all gave similar accounts of Wood removing their clothing and forcing himself on them. The three accusers said Wood would touch them when the supervisor left the room.

When asked if he knew why police wanted to speak with him during an interview on Dec. 17, 2021, Wood allegedly told them, “Yes, because of allegations being made against me for touching [the accusers].”

Authorities questioned Wood about being with the children during visits. They also questioned why Wood wanted the visits to be supervised.

“When I asked Wood why this was, he stated that it was because he didn’t want to put himself in a situation where he was just with the kids alone since he was charged for ‘molestation’ when he was 14 years old for ‘touching his niece’,” wrote officer Hunter Condusta.

According to the affidavit, Wood’s mother was in charge of supervision during visits. All three children told authorities the abuse would take place when Wood’s mother would leave the living room and go to her bedroom.

“Sometimes she would be in her bedroom, but it’s right down the hall,” Wood allegedly told officers.

When authorities asked Wood to take a lie detector test after repeatedly denying the accusations, he walked out of the station and said he wanted a lawyer.

Wood was charged with 18 felony counts that included first-degree rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, second-degree sexual assault, incest of a minor, third-degree indecent assault person less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Wood is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $500,000 monetary bail. He will meet with Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet