Williamsport, Pa. — Lionel Windell Harris has resolved three active cases against him by accepting a plea deal for each one.
The 42-year-old Harris was released after each case due to a medical condition. As part of his release, Harris was ordered to stay out of Lycoming County. He did not.
Harris was charged in 2019 and three more times in 2022 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. In each of the three cases, cocaine was the substance Harris possessed at the time of his arrest, according to authorities.
Sentencing for Harris is scheduled for Aug. 11. The District Attorney’s Office recommended four to 11 years incarceration in a state penitentiary. All other charges in the three cases were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Court records show Harris has an active case for felony possession with intent that was filed in July. Harris will appear in court for arraignment and ARDs on Aug. 8 for that case.