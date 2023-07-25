Williamsport, Pa. — The man responsible for a crash in the summer of 2020 that ended the lives of two people entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Matthew Allen Bower, 37, of Williamsport was driving under the influence when he crashed into a motorcycle ridden by James Neufer and Amanda Bergstrom in July of 2020. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the Arch Street Bridge near the intersection with Hiawatha Boulevard.

Neufer, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bergstrom was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries less than an hour later. Both were just 38 years old.

Bower called the carnage he created that night as "very gruesome" when asked by Judge Nancy Butts to describe what he saw after the crash.

Supporters of Bower walked out of the courtroom as victim impact statements were read by family members of the deceased. Bower sat emotionless in his chair. Never cracking. Never offering anything more than a blank, empty stare.

Bower will spend the next eight to 24 years in a state prison cell to answer for his actions. He agreed to the plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office prior to the Tuesday’s hearing.

Bower pled guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and DUI.

Bower admitted to passing vehicles on the bridge and striking the motorcycle, according to state police. He confessed to drinking “four to five alcoholic drinks” when investigators interviewed him.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash. After being struck, the vehicle veered off the road and both occupants were injured. The driver's knee required surgery and a passenger in the vehicle broke his foot, according to authorities.

Bower was originally being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $500,000 monetary bail. Judge Marc Lovecchio then denied him that bail in April of 2021. Bower has remained in custody since the ruling.

Matthew Bower docket sheet

