Williamsport, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals as part of his plea deal earlier this month.

Joshua Franklin Parker, 42, of Williamsport was sentenced to five years on probation at the beginning of the month after agreeing to plead guilty to the felony counts of cruelty to a dog named Mocha.

He is also forbidden from owning a pet and must pay more than $2,000 in restitution to the Loyalsock Animal Hospital.

Parker’s co-defendant, Jessica Lowmiller, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in August. She is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.

Already having severely neglected a pit-bull named Mocha, Lowmiller, 23, of Williamsport, considered not taking Mocha in to get medical treatment, claiming financial concerns, police said. Parker expressed similar concerns over treating the dog when speaking with investigators earlier this year.

Knowing the dog needed help, Dr. Tom Knoebel treated her for no charge on the condition she would remain at the Loyalsock Animal Hospital. Knoebel performed surgery on Mocha, saving the dog’s life in the process. Over the course of the next few days, staff treated Mocha and helped her gain weight, according to a source close to the investigation. Mocha was later adopted by a staff member at the hospital and is happy and healthy, officials said.

An investigation into Mocha started on Jan. 20 when a concerned person reported seeing the dog at an apartment near the 300 block of Bridge Street in Williamsport, according to investigators.

“[Witness] stated they had concerns no one is staying with the dog, and the dog may have injuries around the muzzle area, possibly from trying to get out of their crate,” Humane Officer Shawn McMonigle said.

During a phone interview with McMonigle on Feb. 1, Lowmiller and Parker said the dog had no injuries but admitted she was a little thin, according to the affidavit. Parker said Mocha lost weight because she would not eat when in heat, investigators said.

“Parker stated there is no injury around this dog’s muzzle, or anywhere else, the dog is a little thin — can see its ribs, but no other issues other than not wanting to eat when in heat,” McMonigle said.

Parker said the dog had an appointment at the vet the following week, which McMonigle said he would verify with the animal hospital.

Lowmiller brought Mocha to the Loyalsock Animal Hospital on Feb. 1, where she was evaluated by Knoebel. After examining the dog, Knoebel contacted McMonigle and requested he view the animal, police said.

“Dr. Knoebel stated the dog was extremely week, emaciated, and had a large infected area around its neck/shoulder area,” McMonigle said.

During a follow-up interview with Knoebel after the surgery, McMonigle learned Mocha had a large wound that was infected and needed drained. Knoebel agreed to write a letter on Mocha’s condition, according to McMonigle.

On Feb. 6, Lowmiller contacted McMonigle to ask about getting Mocha back.

“Lowmiller wanted to know if she was getting her dog back and if she was getting a fine,” McMonigle said.

Parker's plea agreement is below the sentencing guidelines, according to court records. Charges that included cruelty to animals and neglect of animals were dismissed. Parker also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in 2007.

