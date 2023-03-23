Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of shooting and killing a woman in 2022 entered guilty pleas for three active cases against him Thursday at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

“I take full responsibility for everything,” said 39-year-old Tyree Rasheen Cleveland, who admitted to shooting 40-year-old Heather Cohick twice in the head at close range. “I just want to play my debt to society.”

Cleveland pleaded guilty to first degree murder, attempted homicide, robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited during a hearing at 8:30 a.m. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Heather Cohick.

He then was given 10 to 20 years per gun charge that will run consecutively to his life sentence. For the other counts, Cleveland was given 78-156 months for the robbery and 10 to 20 years for the attempted homicide. Both of those sentences will run concurrent to his life sentence.

Cleveland is also facing a murder charge in Berks County.

Despite entering a plea to killing Cohick in the home she shared with her child, Cleveland initially told the courtroom the shooting had been accidental. District Attorney Ryan Gardner presented evidence that included gunshot residue on Cohick, indicating that both shots were fired at close range.

“Certainly, the second shot to the face was intentional,” said Gardner during the hearing. Gardner also said both gunshot wounds would have been fatal to the victim.

Speaking on behalf of family members, Gardner held up pictures of Cohick with her 3-year-old child for the courtroom, pointing them directly at Cleveland to see. One photograph that showed Cohick holding her child got a response from Cleveland, who quickly leaned over to his lawyer and whispered something to her.

Cohick was found face-up in a pool of blood in the doorway of her apartment at 884 West Fourth Street, her child wandering outside and covered in blood on Sept. 28, 2022.

Several hours after the shooting was reported, Penn College Police and Williamsport Police responded to a disturbance with a gun near the 1000 block of Vine Avenue. A suspect opened fire on Penn College Officers responding to the call, police said.

The suspect was ordered to show his hands, but instead opened fire on Lieutenant David C. Pletz, who was able to dive onto the ground near his vehicle and take cover. The suspect fled from the area, allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Alexander said.

Additional responding units encountered the suspect, near West Fourth Street and Park Street, and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Cleveland.

After Cleveland was taken into custody, police found two firearms in a bush near the corner of West Fourth Street and Park Street, according to investigators.

Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, officers conducted ballistics tests on the weapon. Through DNA and ballistic evidence, the gun was found to be the same one that fired S&B 9mm rounds, the same rounds that were allegedly used in Cohick’s murder, police said.

“The are horrific crimes,” Butts told Cleveland just before he was lead out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Gardner echoed those throughs saying “Lycoming County deserves better” during his remarks at the hearing.

