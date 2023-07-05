A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a 32-year-old man named Dustin Snook drowned while fishing in Conewago Creek, as reported by the York County Coroner's Office.

Dustin Snook, who lived in Dover Township, was discovered lifeless around 7:20 p.m. near the 4200 block of Conewago Road, just a few blocks away from his residence, reported PennLive.

Officials say Snook experienced a medical event, which caused him to fall into the water and lose consciousness. The specific nature of the medical event has not been disclosed, according to PennLive.

The Coroner's Office concluded that Snook's death was accidental. While an autopsy will not be conducted, routine toxicology tests will be carried out as part of the investigation.

The Northern York County Regional police are also involved in the investigation. This marks the second drowning incident in York County within a week. Authorities reported that a 71-year-old man was found deceased in his Penn Township pool on Saturday evening.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.