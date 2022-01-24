Bloomsburg, Pa. — State Police in Bloomsburg said they witnessed a silver Nissan Altima pass through a solid red light near the Sheetz on West Front Street on January 14.

Trooper Paul Kelly initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which pulled over. While processing the driver’s information, Kelly learned of an active warrant out of Maryland for robbery.

Timothy Simpson Shelton, 22, of Philadelphia was placed into custody by troopers. During a search, Kelly located 71 baggies of fentanyl in the pocket of Shelton’s shorts.

According to the report, the vehicle Shelton was operating was reported stolen out of Philadelphia. Kelly said Shelton also did not possess an active driver’s license.

Shelton was charged with two felonies that included possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree receiving stolen property. Shelton was also charged with several misdemeanors in second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police took Shelton into custody. After being arraigned, Shelton was taken to the Columbia County Prison and held on $75,000 monetary bail.

