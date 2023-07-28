Luzerne County, Pa. — A 67-year-old man died on Tuesday after he struck a bear while riding a motorcycle in Luzerne County, according to reports by Fox 56.

Police at Wilkes-Barre’s barracks said Frank J. Castrignano of Shavertown was driving his motorcycle on I-81 South in Rice Township when a bear entered the roadway from the woods. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The motorcycle hit the bear at the front left end, and Castrignano fell off the bike.

Authorities did not say if the bear was injured in the impact.

