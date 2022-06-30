Williamsport, Pa. — Police said the man was throwing up while leaning on a fence with his pants around his ankles when they asked him what he was doing on the afternoon of April 4.

Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly looked up and said, “yes,” before he returned to throwing up. Serrano, who was charged in April for forgery and then again at the beginning of June for narcotics offenses, was instructed multiple times to pull his pants up.

Police said they discovered two small baggies with marijuana inside Serrano’s pocket once he finally pulled up his pants and police took him into custody.

An investigation showed Serrano had failed to register his new address with Pennsylvania State Police. According to the affidavit, Serrano was convicted of sexual misconduct on Nov. 28 of 2016 in New York state.

A court summary shows Serrano was charged with felony failure to register with PSP and marijuana possession. Serrano was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 bail after a preliminary arraignment on the charges.

ADA Martin Wade approved the charges against Joshua Serrano, who will appear in court on July 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.