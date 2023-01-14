Williamsport, Pa. ­­­— A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building.

A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said.

The caller discovered Ertel inside a small alcove he entered through an opened Bilco door. She confronted Ertel, who was drinking hand sanitizer at the time, according to the witness.

After chasing Ertel away, the woman noticed several of his belongings inside the area just outside her basement. She feared Ertel would return for his property, so she called police.

Ertel was charged with third-degree misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He was initially denied bail, but it was changed to $10,000 monetary following a preliminary arraignment.

Ertel is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Jan. 23 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

