Bloomsburg, Pa. — After finding a man face down passed out in the hallway, an individual immediately contacted the South Centre Township Police Department.

Officers found the man and rolled him over onto his back to wake him. According to the report, once the man sat up, he became more alert.

Felipe Negron, 50, of Philadelphia attempted to get up several times as officers questioned him. A male witness helped officers confirm it was Negron, who became increasingly less cooperative as authorities questioned him.

“Negron started getting more aggressive and combative as he continuously yelled ‘come on bro, let’s go, I’m from Philly’,” Officer William Lefevre wrote.

At one point, Negron punched a wall as officers attempted to take him into custody. Negron held his arm close to his body and pushed officers away.

Negron continued to resist officers at the station, kicking and pushing to the point he was shackled to a bench, according to the report.

Negron was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and several other misdemeanors that ranged from simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Negron is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Richard Knecht is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Docket sheet