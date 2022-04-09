Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man was charged with a felony after officers said he entered an apartment the same evening after being asked to leave several times by the resident.

Officer Damon Cole said he could smell alcohol and described Derrick Edward Everett as very intoxicated and confrontational as he attempted to speak with him. According to the report, the 36-year-old Everett had blood on his hands, face, and clothing when he was located on the night of March 31.

Officers spoke with a witness who said Everett was asked to leave the building earlier in the day. The witness left with their young son after the confrontation, but returned to find their front door kicked in and Everett inside a back bedroom.

Everett was taken into custody by authorities, who said he then kicked the door of a patrol cruiser. According to the report, Everett damaged a door handle in the process

Everett was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and third-degree disorderly conduct engage in fighting. Court records show Everett was also charged with two counts of summary criminal mischief.

During an arraignment on March 31, Everett was given $25,000 bond and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on April 12 for a preliminary hearing.

