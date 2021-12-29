Fairfield Township, Pa. — Bail was denied for a Jersey Shore man who police said struck a person with a vehicle.

Zachary Taylor Parker, 26, was charged with several felonies that included first and second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree aggravated assault by vehicle.

Parker was allegedly feuding with a person over a job dismissal prior to striking them with his vehicle, according to police.

The accuser also attempted to protect a woman who was fearful of Parker. Police said the relationship between Parker and woman had become abusive.

According to the report, Parker came to the residence near O'Dell Lane and broke a window.

Parker convinced the woman to come outside and leave with him after the incident. The accuser attempted to stop the woman and was struck by Parker's vehicle.

A witness on scene said Parker turned the vehicle around and accelerated toward the accuser, reaching speeds of 35 mph before striking the person and causing them to flip in the air. After being struck, the accuser had visible abrasions and bleeding on both shins and elbows.

Parker was interviewed by PSP Montoursville on Dec. 20. He allegedly admitted to troopers he could have turned sooner to avoid the accuser. Parker also told troopers the accuser jumped in front of his vehicle.

Officers discovered Parker was operating the vehicle with a suspended license through PennDOT.

Court records show Parker was also charged with five misdemeanors in second-degree simple assault, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, first-degree accidents involving personal injury, second-degree accidents involving injury while not licensed, and third-degree accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

Parker is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Docket sheet