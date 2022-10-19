Lock Haven, Pa. — A jury didn’t believe that a Muncy man was “just joking” when he attempted to pay juveniles for their worn underwear.

Gregory Scott Person was convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor Wednesday in Clinton County court after just one hour of deliberations. Person was found guilty of third-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, interference with custody of a child, and corruption of minors.

Person told two minors he had a “fetish” and would meet them weekly to exchange items for worn underwear.

Surveillance video showed Person with the minors as he bought nicotine vape pens at a convenience store. Facebook messages that showed Person agreeing to meet the minors were also presented to the jury.

Person took the stand after the prosecution presented its arguments. He claimed to be joking and did not intent to engage in sex acts with the minors.

President Judge Craig Miller added one count of furnishing tobacco to a minor at the conclusion of the two-day trial. A determination if Person will be considered a Sexually Violent Predator will be made prior to sentencing in three months.

Person faces a sentence maximum of 19 years and three months in prison.

Person pled guilty to statutory rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors in 1994. He also pled nolo contendere to corruption of minors in 2006.

