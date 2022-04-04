Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old man reportedly tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy he met online, telling the teen he liked "deep throat."

The teen wasn't real, police say. Instead, two men posing as a minor online saved the social media exchanges and brought them to police after confronting the man in November. Now Dmetri Christoph Battle of Williamsport is facing numerous sex-related charges for the incident, court records show.

The two men told a state trooper they had confronted a man near a hotel room after posing as a minor online.

According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Jacob Hook, the men had a series of messages through a social media app both presented to him near the parking lot of a Sheetz in Loyalsock.

During the conversations, Battle was allegedly told several times he was speaking with a 14-year-old male on the night of Nov. 18, 2021. Hook said it was actually one of the men pretending to be a minor the entire time.

Battle allegedly told the two men he liked “deep throat” as they spoke. In one message, the two men told Battle “Ok cool, I’m 14 almost 15” as they spoke. According to the report, the men messaged Battle saying, “Friend is driving me since I’m not old enough to drive” as they planned the meeting.

Police said the two men confronted Battle and recorded the incident near the 2000 block of East Third Street. The two men then told Battle they were calling the police and left the immediate area.

Battle, who has an active warrant out for his arrest, was charged with first-degree felony criminal solicitation, second-degree criminal solicitation: statutory sexual assault, third-degree criminal solicitation: corruption of minors, and third-degree criminal use of communication facility.

