Bloomsburg, Pa. —When a man approached Bloomsburg University Police, officers said he gave a shocking statement: “I did it, I stabbed him.”

An investigation into the incident resulted in charges for Robert Lynn McGuire Fourney, 24, of Bloomsburg who officers said stabbed his father after an argument turned physical. Fourney was charged with two felonies and taken to the Bloomsburg Police Department after officers secured him for transport.

According to an affidavit by patrolman Nicholas Szkodny, a call was placed to the department on Jan. 20 by Fourney’s father. Police said when they arrived at a resident near 900 Country Club Drive, they discovered Fourney’s father in a pool of blood with an inch deep wound to his abdomen.

Fourney allegedly ran from the scene and discarded the knife prior to authorities arriving. Fourney then spoke with Bloomsburg University Police in a parking lot near Swisher Drive and was taken into custody.

Officers found a four-inch folding knife along Country Club Drive after Fourney told them where to find it. Fourney was charged with felony first and second-degree aggravated assault along with a count of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Fourney is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge Russell Lawton on Feb. 2.

Docket sheet