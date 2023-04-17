Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged after calling 911 four times on the same night without an emergency.

Michael Howard Burd told operators he was Charles Manson when he allegedly made the calls on April 6. The 48-year-old Burd, claiming to be Manson, said he was in fact alive and innocent of all the crimes against him, Officer Andrews Stevens said.

Burd proceeded to call 911 three more times just before 8 p.m. from his home in the 900 block of High Street. Stevens said Burd had no legitimate emergency, according to the affidavit.

Burd was charged with making false calls to 911. A third-degree misdemeanor. He posted $2,500 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Docket sheet

