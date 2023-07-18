Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged after he falsely reported a robbery to police, authorities said.

John Dillion Hosford sold his PlayStation for $110 on June 14 after coming to an agreement with two men on Facebook Marketplace, according to the complaint. The 29-year-old Williamsport resident asked for more money, but eventually settled on the agreed price, police said.

Meeting at home in the 1500 block of Louisa Street, the two men counted out $110 and exchanged it for the gaming system, investigators said. The total was reached with five $20 bills, a $5 bill, and five $1 bills, they added.

Hosford called Williamsport Bureau of Police after the exchange and claimed the two men took the PlayStation and money by force, according to the police report. Hosford gave investigators permission to search his home for the money as they spoke, officers said.

The money was located “neatly placed” underneath a couch cushion inside Hosford’s home, police claimed.

“Hosford’s report was completely fictious and was an obvious attempt at gaining free money,” Officer Gino Caschera said.

Hosford was charged with falsely incriminating another person and reporting an offense that did not occur, according to court records. Both are misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on July 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

