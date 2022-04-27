Harrisburg, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened the lives of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, according to an indictment filed through the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Mohamed Farah of Cumberland County allegedly said he was going to “kill him literally dead” in reference to President Biden on Jan. 20.

Those threats reportedly continued when Farah said, “I’m going to be at his campaign and dedicate my life to assassinating Trump” if he runs for re-election.

Farah is a citizen of Somalia, court records show.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lower Allen Township Police Department and filed April 20. The maximum penalty under federal law for each of the charged offenses is five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine

Farah is scheduled to appeared at the United District Court at Harrisburg on April 26.

