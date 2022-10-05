Wellsboro, Pa. — A man was cited for attempting to offer a live six-year mini mare as a prize in an auction drawing at a fairground.

Michael Cliver posted to Facebook on September 30, acknowledging there had been some questions about the auction.

"We have had some concern about the giving away of the pony at our auction tomorrow," the post states. "I want to be clear there is no purchase necessary and it is not for sale this is strictly a promotional giveaway and we are within legal bounds. Thank you."

But a day later, Investigator Michael Spada of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation cited Cliver, 35, of Westfield, for offering the live animal, saying he had violated state law regarding the use of animals as prizes.

According to Casetext.com, the law states, "No person shall give or offer to give away a live animal, except fish, as a prize in a drawing, lottery, contest, sweepstakes or other game. No person operating a drawing, lottery, contest, sweepstakes or other game shall sell or offer to sell a live animal, except fish, in conjunction with the operation of a drawing, lottery, contest, sweepstakes or other game."

The auction occurred at the Tioga County Fairground on Oct. 1.

