Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat.

Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit.

Koch picked the accuser up on Oct. 13 to travel around and check trail cameras. Koch took the accuser’s phone as they drove northbound on US-220 near the Lock Haven exit, police said.

Koch went through her phone and located the Snapchat message and became irate, police said.

He allegedly stopped the car in the middle of West Central Avenue, Avis, in front of Original Italian Pizza. That's where he called the man using the woman's phone and punched her with a closed fist.

“I think he struck me in the left side of my face approximately two dozen times with a closed fist,” the accuser told police. "[He] chipped one of my teeth."

Koch smashed the accuser’s phone in a McDonald’s parking lot after assaulting her again, police said. Koch drove around with the accuser in his car for hours before he took her home, Trooper Andrew Adams said.

The accuser’s mother called police after seeing her daughter's injuries.

Police said the woman's eyes were bloodshot, swollen, and she had a chipped tooth, according to the affidavit.

Koch was taken into custody on Oct. 13 just after 6 a.m. near the 200 block of Allegheny Street. Koch told troopers the accuser cheated on him during an interview in the backseat of a cruiser.

Koch said he was immature and had a hard time controlling himself, police said.

Koch is being held on $15,000 monetary bail and facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21 with Judge Michael Salisbury.

Docket sheet

