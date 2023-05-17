Williamsport, Pa. — Witnesses said a man pretending to be a Game Commission officer demanded to see the licenses of men fishing along a local creek.

65-year-old David Butters of Williamsport approached the fishermen near the delayed harvest section of Lycoming Creek on April 1, according to Officer Charles Shoemaker of the PA Fish and Game Commission.

A witness reported the incident on April 10 and an interview was conducted the following day. The witness claimed Butters approached a group of men and demanded to see their licenses, investigators said.

When confronted by a neighbor who was concerned over his actions, David Michael Butters said he worked for the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission.

A second witness spoke with officers on April 26 and gave a similar story, according to Shoemaker. That witness identified Butters by his photo ID, investigators said.

Shoemaker verified Butters has never worked for the Commission.

Butters is charged with impersonating a public servant, a misdemeanor, and interference with lawful fishing. No bail is listed for Butters.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on June 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

