Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he chased after another man with a baseball bat.

The witness claimed Kyle Daniel Connors, 30, ran out his apartment in the 600 block of First Avenue with a bat, police said. He proceeded to run after the man before giving up chase, they added.

A neighbor saw Connors come out of his home with a white bat, according to the complaint. They yelled for Connors to stop as he chased the accuser, authorities said.

Connors allegedly admitted to chasing the man during an interview with officer Zachary Geary-Logue of the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Connors claimed the man was acting “weird” toward Connors' girlfriend while they shopped at the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue.

“When questioned why, he never reported anything to the police, he answered, 'I don’t know,'” Geary-Logue said.

Connors was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. No bail was listed for him, but a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Docket sheet

