2023-07-08 Patrick Norman Elliott mugshot - 1

Patrick Norman Elliott 

 Photograph provided by Lycoming Regional Police Department

Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged with felony strangulation for assaulting a person Friday, police said.  

Patrick Norman Elliot was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Yale Avenue after an investigation into reports of a physical domestic, according to a release from the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Elliot allegedly injured the victim after striking them multiple times.  

Elliot was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by Judge Gary Whiteman.

