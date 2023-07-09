Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged with felony strangulation for assaulting a person Friday, police said.
Patrick Norman Elliot was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Yale Avenue after an investigation into reports of a physical domestic, according to a release from the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Elliot allegedly injured the victim after striking them multiple times.
Elliot was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by Judge Gary Whiteman.
