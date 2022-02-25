Williamsport, Pa. — A woman told authorities a man put his hands around her neck, choking her to the point she couldn’t breathe for four seconds.

On the night of Feb. 17, 2022, officers spoke with a third-party witness and juvenile witness, who allegedly confirmed the woman’s story. According to the affidavit, officers observed scratches on the right side of the woman’s neck during the interview.

Officers spoke with John Evelyn McDonnell, 66, of Williamsport, who denied the accusations, according to the report. McDonnell allegedly told officers he argued with the woman but never choked her.

McDonnell was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment during an arraignment with Judge Denise Dieter. Bail was set at $75,000 monetary and McDonnell was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

