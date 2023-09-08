Lock Haven, Pa. — A man was charged with stalking and served with a protective order after allegedly parking outside a woman’s home and work.

Sheldon David Knepp, 22, of Renovo was spotted on Aug. 27 as he sat inside a blue Jeep with a purple license plate, according to Officer Brad Coder of the Lock Haven Police Department. Knepp was viewed in the same vehicle later in the day near the victim’s home, Coder added.

A message was sent to the accuser from Knepp earlier in the day, according to the complaint. He allegedly described the vehicle she was riding in.

The victim told police she was “uneasy” about the messages, Coder said. It appeared Knepp was following her throughout the day, according to the witness.

A Protection From Abuse order was granted, according to deputies with the Clinton County Women's Center, because of emotional distress, Coder said.

Knepp was taken into custody and questioned at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the Lucky 7 Travel Plaza, Coder wrote.

Knepp claimed he was shopping at a nearby store when the accuser saw him, Coder said. He allegedly wanted to speak with the victim later, but claimed he “was not invited to do so” when asked, according to the report.

Knepp was charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking. He posted $1,500 monetary bail.

Knepp was ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to his release conditions.

Docket sheet

