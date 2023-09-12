State College, Pa. — A man was caught stealing from stores located across the street from each other on consecutive nights, State College police said.

Pavel Kurbatov was stopped on Aug. 26 near the 100 block of Southridge Plaza with a stolen, half empty can of beer, according to Officer Austin Sipes. The 48-year-old State College resident was wearing the same clothes as the night before when police caught him with a stolen bottle of vodka, Sipes added.

A manager at Fine Wine and Spirits at Southridge Plaza reported Kurbatov for shoplifting on Aug. 25, according to the complaint. A short time later Sheetz employees asked an allegedly intoxicated Kurbatov to leave the store, Sergeant Martin Hanes wrote.

Police learned Martin’s home address from employees at the store, according to the affidavit.

Kurbatov was wearing a striped tank top and dark colored pants when they spoke near the 1300 block of University Drive, Hanes said. He was allegedly wearing the same clothes in surveillance video from the Fine Wine and Spirits, he added.

When asked about the vodka, Kurbatov allegedly apologized, according to Hanes. He admitted to making a mistake, Hanes added.

Employees at the same Sheetz called State College police the following day to report a theft, according to reports. They identified Kurbatov as the culprit just before 8:30 p.m. when they spoke with police, Sipes reported.

Kurbatov was spotted a short time later walking along S. Atherton Street near CVS, according to the reports. Police located a can of Steel Reserve while speaking with Kurbatov, Sipes wrote. Employees later said that was the brand Kurbatov stole, Sipes added. It was valued at approximately $1.59.

Both offenses were grades as felonies due to previous convictions for retail theft, according to the complaint. He was charged with two counts of retail theft, two of receiving stolen property, and one of scattering rubbish over two cases.

Kurbatov was released on $175 bail after posting 1% of $17,500 on Aug. 29, according to court records.

