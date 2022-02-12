HARASSMENT
Williamsport, Pa. —Dartagnan Heziki Zuback, 20, of Williamsport allegedly told officials with the prison “what’s a few more charges” after he spit in their faces.

Zuback was charged with third-degree felony aggravated harassment by a prison and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault stemming from two separate incidents inside the prison. Authorities with the Lycoming County Prison said Zuback tied a sheet to his cell bars and assaulted a man inside the cell on Aug. 12, 2021.

Officials with the prison said on Nov. 8, 2021 Zuback spit on a correctional officer from his cell. It was during that incident Zuback allegedly shrugged off the idea of more charges.

Zuback was charged for both incidents on Feb. 2, 2022. He was arraigned by Judge Aaron Biichle and given $75,000 for the felony and another $25,000 monetary bail for the misdemeanor.

Zuback was being held on felony charges that included first-degree felony rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.

