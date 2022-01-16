Danville, Pa. — A Danville man told State Police “it was only a matter of time” after they asked if he understood he would go to jail if he contacted a juvenile.

According to State Police, an investigation into Joseph Andrew Kriner, 18, uncovered a relationship with a 13-year-old that culminated with two meetings in which sexual intercourse allegedly took place.

State Police wrote in a sworn affidavit that Kriner was arrested Oct. 14 for similar charges and was told to have no contact with the minor. At the time, Kriner was a juvenile. According to the report, Kriner turned 18 on Nov. 15, 2021, the same month he allegedly started to see the juvenile again.

“(name redacted) related that she started to have a romantic relationship with Kriner on 11/21 after he had turned 18 years of age,” Trooper Tyler Watson wrote.

State Police spoke with a witness on Jan. 6, who observed Kriner climbing out a window at the accuser’s residence early in the morning. Kriner was allegedly seen being handed a backpack from the juvenile as he left.

Troopers took Kriner into custody later in the night when they located him at 24 Kriner Street in Danville.

After agreeing to speak with police, Kriner allegedly admitted to contact with the juvenile that included digitally penetrating, performing oral sex, and engaging in sexual intercourse while the accuser was asleep.

According to state police, Kriner went to the accuser’s home on Jan. 2 and engaged in sexual intercourse seven times. After allegedly lying with the accuser until she was sleeping, Kriner told them he “hit it” while she were sleeping.

State Police said Kriner admitted he brought beer to the residence on Jan. 6 and had sexual intercourse with the accuser five times.

State Police were provided the victim’s cellphone during a forensic interview. A search of the phone uncovered a pictured of Kriner’s penis sent to the accuser along with several explicit text messages.

“I don’t wan (SIC) to get locked up,” Kriner wrote in a text message to the accuser.

Court records show Kriner was charged with 12 counts each of second-degree felony statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, third-degree felony corruption of minors, first-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old.

Court records show Kriner was also charged with first-degree felony rape of an unconscious victim, rape of a substantially impaired person, second-degree aggravated indecent assault, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault person impair complainant, and third-degree child pornography. Krinter was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanors in indecent assault of a person unconscious and indecent assault of a person substantially impaired.

Kriner is being held at the Montour County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail. On Jan. 20, Kriner will face Judge Marin Shrawder for a preliminary hearing.

