Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who became angry his bank account had been frozen allegedly told a teller he was ready "to go down there with my rifle and shoot people."

Thomas Phillips Dillon, 58, called PCN Bank on April 13 around 6 p.m. about his account being frozen, according to Scott Township Officer Evan Lingousky. Teller Penny Brandle said Dillon was irate and using obscenities and foul language, even though she asked him repeatedly to stop, charges say.

At the end of the call, Dillion reportedly told Brandle he was "about ready to go down there with my rifle and shoot people, that's how bad it's gotten. I'm really ticked off."

The bank had closed at an hour earlier, but Brandle called 9-1-1 as a precaution, police say.

Lingousky called Dillon and asked him to come to the station to talk about the threats, but Dillon said he couldn't because he'd been drinking and didn't want to "get hauled off to jail." When questioned about the threats, Dillon allegedly admitted he had gotten frustrated because Brandle wasn't helping him.

He was getting sick of the bank, he told Lingousky.

"I have guns," he said. "I have a permit. I have military training."

Dillon said he was going to take his military training "and use it," according to arrest papers.

He was charged with making terroristic threats. A preliminary hearing was held on April 27 in front of District Judge Russell Lawton. Dillon is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.