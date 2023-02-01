Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges.

Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both would receive citations for summary harassment in the mail.

Fischl kept Cope on the phone for nearly 30 minutes rehashing previous information, an action that Cope called a manipulation tactic.

“Fischl and your affiant said goodbye to one another and concluded the call amicably, thinking that all details were thoroughly discussed; however, Fischl then began harassing your affiant,” Cope said.

Less than five minutes after hanging up, Fischl showed up to the station and begin “compulsively” ringing the doorbell, according to Cope. The behavior was erratic enough, an officer leaving their shift was escorted to a personal vehicle by Cope.

Once outside, Cope was confronted by Fischl, who continued to attempt to talk his way out of the citation.

“Your affiant finally had to tell Fischl that we thoroughly discussed all the facts and your affiant was going back inside the police station to complete reports,” Cope said.

At 4:20 a.m. the same morning, Cope received a dispatch call from Northumberland County Communications Center that Fischl was attempting to reach him. Fischl called again at 5:06 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Claiming he had questions for the officer, Fischl did admit to attempting to influence Cope not to file the citation against him during a later phone call at 5:16 a.m.

“The process had previously been thoroughly explained to Fischl,” Cope said.

Fischl was charged with second-degree misdemeanor retaliation for past official action and third-degree misdemeanor harassment, according to court records.

This is not Fischl's first harrassment charge. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge.

According to a report by state police at Selinsgrove, Fischl was arrested for allegedly stalking employees at the Selinsgrove Walmart in Moore Township, Snyder County.

Those stalking incidents allegedly occurred between May 14 and June 8, 2021.

A preliminary hearing for the current charges is set for Feb. 14 with Judge Michael Toomey. No bail is listed for Fischl.

Docket sheet

