Williamsport, Pa. — Charges were filed against a Williamsport man as an investigation dating back to 2019 finally unearthed something tangible for authorities to act on.

Tyler Lee Stradley, 35, of Williamsport was charged on Jan. 13 with several felony charges involving the abuse of two young children. Authorities said abuse of the children, who were listed as between the ages of four and six, included various punishments and unwanted touching.

PSP Stonington conducted forensic interviews with the children, who described Stradley as a “monster.”

During the interviews, authorities learned Stradley had taken a shower with the two males, allegedly fondling them and inserting his fingers into them. Stradley told both children “I’ma (SIC) wash you” prior to getting into the shower.

“(name redacted) said that he now knows what was happening was wrong and he feels disgusted and embarrassed about it,” wrote Trooper Josiah Reiner.

Authorities said Stradley showed the oldest child a pornographic video at one point. According to the affidavit, the juvenile described the video as “nasty” to troopers during the interview.

Stradley, who is being held on $99,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison, was charged with multiple felonies that included first-degree aggravated assault of a child, third-degree endangering the welfare of children, distribution of explicit material to a minor, and corruption of minors.

He was also given two misdemeanor charges in first-degree indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure.

Court records show Stradley will face Judge William Solomon on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet