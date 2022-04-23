Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said a brief canvas of an area near the 100 block of Sugar Maple Lane helped locate a man suspected of burglary.

Prior to the search, State Police Trooper Justin Millard said he spoke with a witness who said they watched a man enter a neighboring home. Witnesses said the man then removed several items on the morning of April 14.

According to an affidavit by Millard, Austen Malachi Ward, 21, of Troy was evicted from the property on Feb. 1 and received an Order of Possession on March 21 in regards to property located inside the residence. Millard observed a broken glass pane on an exterior storm door during his investigation of the area.

State Police in Towanda said they located Ward and took him into custody on suspicion of burglary after a brief search of the area.

Ward was charged with first-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jonathan Wilcox on April 14. He was also charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

According to a public court summary, Ward is scheduled to appear before Wilcox on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

