Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted sex offender was charged with two counts of failure to register with the state police after an investigation into his employment and vehicle concluded.
Michael Jason Hill failed to update his Megan’s Law registration for a new job in May of this year. The 50-year-old Hill also neglected to update information on a vehicle borrowed from his parents.
Hill is a Tier 2 Offender and is required to update any changes to his name, address, employment, and vehicle information for 25 years. Agent Laura Kitko learned Hill had been using the vehicle for several months during an interview with his father.
Hill was advised on Sept. 9 to register his job and vehicle with Megan's Law requirements.
He was previously convicted in 2020 for sexual abuse of a child, invasion of privacy, and photographing or videotaping sexual acts of a minor, according to the Megan's Law website.
Hill posted $85,000 monetary bail and was released from custody on Dec. 22. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 5 for a preliminary hearing.