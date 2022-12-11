Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month.

Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m.

The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according to charges.

When Scott Township Officer Joshua Pastucka arrived, the girlfriend was inside the apartment, he said. She and Mangiaruga had been arguing and she'd gotten tired of it, she told police. But when she tried to leave the apartment, he allegedly slammed the door, wouldn't let her leave, and took her cell phone.

Mangiaruga was charged with false imprisonment and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

