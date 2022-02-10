Williamsport, Pa. — Joseph Charles Newman, 40, of Williamsport was accused of felony deceptive business practices after he allegedly failed to repair two vehicles.

Newman accepted $100 as a downpayment on Jan. 1, 2022 to replace the transmission of a Chevrolet Uplander, according to a police report. A week after receiving the initial payment, Newman was paid $425 to retrieve a new transmission from Bloomsburg. He was also given $25 for gas and travel expenses.

According to the report, Newman agreed to fix brakes on a Ford Mustang on Jan. 22. He was paid $350 for the work. Police said in both instances Newman moved the vehicles to his residence located near the 2300 block of Newberry Street.

Newman was contacted by one of the vehicles' owners on Jan. 31 and asked to return the money and SUV. Newman allegedly agreed to return both the following day. According to the report, Newman did not return any messages after the exchange.

Newman allegedly asked the owner of the Mustang for an additional $1,000 if he wanted his vehicle returned. According to police, the accuser received a phone call from Newman, who, during the call, allegedly threatened to shoot them.

Newman was charged with third-degree felony deceptive business practices and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft by deception.

Newman was arraigned on Feb. 8 before Judge Christian Frey and given $25,000 monetary bail. Court records show Newman was unable to post the amount and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

