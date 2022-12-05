Dushore, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home and take their 6-year-old son.

State Police at Laporte were called to a home on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The boy's mother reportedly told police that 50-year-old Jeffrey Wettlaufer had tried to force his way in through a door, then smashed a window in an attempt to get into the house.

The mother told police Wettlaufer had unexpectedly shown up at the house Saturday night, even though it wasn't his weekend for visitation. He appeared to be drunk and demanded she give him the boy, charges state.

She refused, which is when Wettlaufer tried to force open the door and push his way into the house, police say. The mother and her boyfriend, who share the home, managed to shove Wettlaufer out and lock the door. Wettlaufer's 21-year-old son, who had come to the house with his father, reportedly tried to pull his dad away from the door, according to the affidavit.

Wettlaufer then grabbed at a screen in the kitchen window and allegedly ripped it out before using a landscaping light to smash the glass. He began climbing through the window and would have gotten in if his older son hadn't pulled him back, the mother said.

When she called 911, Wettlaufer reportedly fled the home. State Trooper Marie Calore spotted a truck matching a description given by the mother and pulled it over a short distance from the house.

Wettlaufer told Calore he knew he shouldn't have gone there and admitted he'd been drinking, arrest papers say. His son had warned him not to get out of the truck, but he was angry and "wanted to rip their faces off," he told police.

Wettlaufer was charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness. He was arraigned by District Judge Carl Smith and taken to Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

