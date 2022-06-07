Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 48-year-old man repeatedly messaged a co-worker, telling the woman he would keep "writing checks to the magistrate" for harassment citations if she didn't respond, police say.

Now Kevin Dillon of Tamaqua is facing criminal stalking charges for refusing to stop contacting the woman, according to charges filed by Scott Township Officer Taryn Crawford.

Crawford was contacted by Ellie McDanel on May 12, who reported that Dillon had allegedly sent her numerous harassing messages through email, Facebook messenger, and through the mail. All of the messages came from Dillon, who had worked with McDaniel at Keystone Job Corps in Drums until he was fired May 9, reports say.

McDanel and Dillon became friends when she started working there in February, but things quickly got weird, McDanel told police. Dillon would ask her inappropriate questions about her person life in person and through Snapchat, she said. Dillon also reportedly offered to pay her for sexual favors.

McDanel told Dillon he was making her uncomfortable and to stop contacting her, arrest papers say. She blocked his number a few days before he was fired, she said.

After his termination, McDanel began sending McDanel emails, saying, "I'm done. Won't ever cont(act)," and "Last thing," followed by a series of emails, charges show.

Crawford contacted Dillon and let him know he would be cited for harassing the woman and be ordered to pay a fine.

"That's fine," he told police. "I'll pay it."

The next day, Dillon emailed McDanel, allegedly saying "Lol..ur ridiculous..changing your number? Ya know...it will take me 5 minutes to get it...I told the police...we are a longgg (sic) way from criminal charges...and it wouldn't be the last time he had to call me...so I'll keep writing checks to the magistrate...until you tell me why you blocked me."

Dillon continued, telling McDanel, "Ya could have said ...hey...leave me alone. I will go away if you tell me legit why you blocked me...pinky promise."

He also reportedly sent her an email with her street address as the subject line, saying "My friend Nick is looking for a place to live next semester."

Dillon was charged with misdemeanor stalking and four counts of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 2:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

