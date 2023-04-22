Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man who reportedly sent text messages apologizing for forced sex is now facing felony assault charges.

Kevin Neal Welliver, 27, told police he and the accuser had only ever had consensual sex. Messages sent to the woman, however, allegedly showed Welliver repeatedly apologized for forcing himself on her.

The woman came to the Berwick police station last February to report the assault, which she said happened in November of 2021 in the 1300 block of North Pine Street.

During an interview with Det. Reagan Rafferty, the accuser said Welliver had been pressuring her all day to have sex with him, according to arrest papers. She eventually consented, but during the act, she began crying and reportedly told Welliver to stop. He refused and even though she tried pushing him away, he continued until he ejaculated, charges state.

Welliver later sent text messages to the woman saying her regretted forcing himself on her, Rafferty noted in the charges.

When questioned, Welliver denied the two ever had non-consensual sex. After showing him the text messages, Welliver allegedly told police they were taken out of context and only sent after he began wondering why she was crying during sex.

"It occurred to me that she might have took it that way and that's after the messages got sent," Welliver told Rafferty. "It was me coming to the only conclusion about what she had felt."

Welliver, Sparrow Drive, was charged with felony sexual assault. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Docket sheet

