Williamsport, Pa. — As Williamsport Bureau of Police officers arrived at the parking lot of Rite Aid, they found a body cam lying on the ground and a detective was observed to have a bloody laceration on his face.

Detective Clinton Gardner told officers he approached William Robert West, 40, of Williamsport on Dec. 15 inside the store. According to Sergeant Brian McGhee, who viewed the body cam footage, West became belligerent and uncooperative inside the store as authorities attempted to speak with him.

Gardner then inspected West’s vehicle in the parking lot and detected the odor of marijuana. He also observed a blunt in plain view inside the vehicle.

West was approached by officers as he left the store. West allegedly told officers not to touch him and attempted to walk away from authorities. Gardner told West not to leave before he started to resist, knocking the body cam to the ground.

West was eventually handcuffed but continued to resist officers as they attempted to speak with him. Several witnesses at the store recorded the incident with cellphones, but refused to give any footage to officers.

A search warrant executed on West’s vehicle turned up medical marijuana, a partially smoked blunt, a bag containing three pills that were identified as Oxycontin, and additional cigars.

West was charged with a second-degree felony in aggravated assault along with three misdemeanors that ranged from intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also given two second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault and resisting arrest.

Court records show West is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail. A Jan. 6 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle has been scheduled.

Docket sheet