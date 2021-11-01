Williamsport, Pa. -- An Old Lycoming Township man plead no contest today to charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 19-month old son, Ky’mani Moore.

Jason M. Forsyth, 22, will face between five and 10 years in state prison and up to a $25,000 fine for his role in the death of Ky'mani. He will also be required to pay restitution to the family.

In entering a no contest plea, Forsyth gave up his right to a jury trial. He admitted to acting in a reckless and grossly negligent manner with disregard for the substantial risk of severe injury or death.

Forsyth was arrested January 7, 2020 on three felony counts of murder, two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and other related charges, according to Old Lycoming Township Police.

Police, along with fire departments and EMS, were called to Misner Road in Old Lycoming Township on the morning of December 21, 2018 for an unresponsive child, according to a police affidavit.

Alyssa Carpenter, Ky'mani's mother, told police that Forsyth was living with them at the time. She said that Forsyth was the only person to have had contact with Ky'mani the morning of December 21. The toddler died later that day.

According to Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade, the autopsy report showed the child died from blunt trauma. Evidence of abdominal bleeding and a skull fracture were also present, he told Judge Nancy Butts in during the plea hearing. The report also stated that the toddler had several marks and bruises from prior instances. Prosecution requested the court to schedule a sentencing date which has not yet been chosen. Forsyth remains in Lycoming County Prison with no bail. Docket sheet