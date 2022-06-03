Williamsport —When the man handed police his cellphone, he allegedly told officers there were pictures of young girls in bikinis and he had nothing to hide from them.

After an investigation into the man’s cell phone, he was charged with 189 counts of third-degree felony child pornography. Troy Allan Lawson, 53, of Williamsport was denied bail and incarcerated on the charges at the Lycoming County Prison, police said.

Investigators with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said they were alerted to suspicious pictures on Lawson’s phone on Dec. 4 by a relative. According to the affidavit, the witness asked to use Lawson’s cell phone and discovered several nude photos of young juveniles in bikinis.

Police discovered more than 150 images of child pornography after a search warrant was executed on the cell phone.

“While filling out the search warrant receipt, Lawson then made a comment ‘there are screenshots of young girls in bikinis on there. I have nothing to hide’,” wrote an investigator.

Lawson is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 7 for a preliminary hearing.

