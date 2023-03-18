Williamsport, Pa. — A 34-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot another man in the leg and chest Thursday night.

Curtis Love remained at the scene of the shooting, which took place in the 800 block of Elmira Street, according to Williamsport Officer Christopher Salisbury. He still had the gun in his possession when police took him into custody, reports say.

First responders used tourniquets on the alleged victim before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, Salisbury said.

Love was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless endangerment, and simple assault. He was taken to Lycoming County Prison and jailed in lieu of $99,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Aaron Biichle's office.

Investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police note. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Salisbury by phone at 570-327-7593 or by email.

Docket sheet

