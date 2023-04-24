Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged for allegedly selling a lethal mix of drugs that killed another man, police say.

Williamsport Police responded to a reported overdose death on Feb. 24 near the 900 block of Funston Avenue, police said. They discovered Harvey Grant Edwards, 48, of Williamsport and a woman, along with the body of man identified as Jason Booth of Williamsport, according to Agent Brittany Alexander.

Both Harvey and the woman were taken into custody by adult probation. Upon arrival, both were searched. Police discovered 13 bags of fentanyl stamped “the North Face,” Narcan, and a cell phone as they searched Edwards, Alexander said.

An overdose was called into UPMC just prior to Booth’s death, according to a paramedic who spoke with Alexander. Medical staff found a baggie on the person stamped “the North Face” during intake.

“This bag matched those collected from Harvey Edwards,” Alexander said. On March 1, an autopsy report showed Booth’s cause of death to be fentanyl and xylazine, a sedative used for horses and other large animals; cocaine use was a contributing factor also, according to the affidavit.

Narcan will not reverse the effects of xylazine, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling said.

Investigators spoke with the woman taken into custody with Edwards on March 7. During an interview, police learned Edwards had arrived at the home with a woman. After an argument broke out between the two, the woman left and Edwards stayed at the apartment, according to the witness. After leaving and returning with sandwiches, the woman said Edwards and Booth were still at the apartment. She observed a rolled-up dollar bill and brown substance on a table by Edwards, Alexander said.

Booth got up and went to his bedroom while the woman ate her food in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. She then heard a thump and discovered Booth on the floor of his bedroom, Alexander said.

Booth’s friend called 911 and questioned Edwards about what they had taken. At one point, Edwards needed to be pushed out of the way as he stood over Booth. The witness told police that Edwards murdered Booth.

“[Witness] believed that whatever substance was on the table and whatever was found on Edwards would show up in the autopsy of Jason (Booth),” Alexander said.

Conversations arranging a drug deal were located on a cell phone during the investigation, police said. The conversations showed a deal being set up between a woman and Edwards the night prior to Booth’s death. Alexander met with the woman Edwards was texting with on March 15 at Williamsport Police Headquarters.

She admitted to purchasing 14 bags marked “the North Face” from a person claiming they had just returned from Philadelphia. The woman said her skin turned purple and had a “very bad headache” after using it. She claimed the “fentanyl” looked like crushed-up pills and smelled like medication, Alexander said.

“She said she believes ‘they’ used up what was really in the bag and in turn made ‘dummy’ bags to sell,” Alexander said.

Due to the reaction from using the substance, the witness threw away several of the bags, according to the affidavit.

Edwards has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent. All are felonies.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $200,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on May 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

