Trout Run, Pa. — A Trout Run man threatened to slit a woman's throat before he shoved her to the ground during an argument over child custody, police say.

Two witnesses heard or watched the fight as Justin Lee Dagostino argued with the woman. The 26-year-old man told her, “I’m going to slit your throat” and “You are going to die” while arguing at a home in the 30 block of Schmouder Drive.

Related reading: Trout Run man charged with ethnic intimidation

Police responded to calls from neighbors on Oct. 31 as Dagostino allegedly pushed the woman to the ground. Dagostino told the accuser he was going to make a Protection From Abuse order "worth it," police said.

Dagostino spoke with Trooper Lee Holt near the home on the night of the incident, according to the affidavit. Dagostino said the argument started over a cell phone and child custody issues, Holt said.

A witness watched Dagostino shove the woman multiple times, according to the complaint. Holt spoke with a second witness who said they heard Dagostino threaten to kill the woman.

Dagostino was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. Charges were filed through the office of Judge William Solomon, who approved $25,000 monetary bail.

Dagostino is being held at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira for arraignment on Nov. 21.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.