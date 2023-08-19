Elkland, Pa. — A 30-year-old man was charged after police say he urinated outside someone's home.

Codey Beaver, Winfield, was allegedly caught by the homeowner after the 49-year-old man spotted Beaver urinating outside his home in the 100 block of First Street in Elkland around 11 a.m.

State police at Mansfield say they plan to file disorderly conduct charges against Beaver.

