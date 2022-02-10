Sunbury, Pa. —Steven Pierro, 34, of Selinsgrove was charged with three felony counts for the delivery of an “8-ball” of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Pierro allegedly agreed to meet the confidential informant on Dec. 30, 2021 at the Penn Jersey Mart on N Front Street in Sunbury. Once inside, officers said Pierro exchanged the narcotics for $100 through a hand-to-hand transaction.

Officers said the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighted approximately four grams.

Pierro was arraigned on charges of two felony counts for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. Pierro was given $100,000 monetary bail and held at the Northumberland County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 with Judge Michael Toomey.

