Williamsport, Pa. — A man provided alcohol and marijuana to a minor while making sexually driven statements, according to police.

Keith Boyer, 40, of Williamsport, allegedly gave a minor multiple shots of liquor and marijuana edibles in May of 2022, police said. Boyer made sexually explicit comments to the minor, saying, “I want to f**k with you so bad” during one interaction, according to an affidavit.

Kayaking with the minor and another woman on the Loyalsock Creek in May of 2022, Boyer bet the juvenile a marijuana edible that they were close to her home, police said. Boyer allegedly gave the minor one when they returned to her home later in the day.

While at dinner in the evening, Boyer sent the child a text asking if the edible was working, Trooper Brian Siebert of Montoursville PSP wrote. She told Boyer the edible was not working on her, according to the affidavit.

“Keith told [accuser] that when they returned to her home residence, he would give her a second marijuana edible,” Siebert said.

Once back at the home, Boyer offered to get a muscle relaxer for the woman, who said she was sore from kayaking earlier in the day. Boyer allegedly used this opportunity to take the minor to his home and offer her alcohol, according to Siebert.

“Keith (Boyer) asked [accuser] if she drinks alcohol,” Siebert said. “Keith (Boyer) directed [accuser] to his liquor cabinet in the kitchen. Keith (Boyer) told [accuser] to pick anything out she wanted.”

Boyer and the minor drank two shots each of Patron tequila with lime on ice, one shot each of Fireball Whiskey, and one of a green liquor the minor could not identify, investigators said. Boyer also provided another edible to the juvenile.

After returning to the minor’s home, Boyer gave the woman a muscle relaxer. She then went to lie down. Boyer allegedly took the minor to a convenience store get vape pens and more alcohol for the minor, police said.

“When they arrived at the parking lot, Keith said to [accuser], ‘what am I going to get out of it’,” Seibert said. The minor told police she believed Boyer wanted something sexual in return.

Boyer allegedly purchased four vape cartridges and a six-pack of Truly’s hard seltzer, according to the affidavit. While on their way home, Boyer told the juvenile to not tell anybody or he would lose his job.

He told the juvenile he wanted to see her messed up, Siebert wrote.

The next morning Boyer texted the juvenile, offering to get breakfast. He allegedly told her if she needed anything, meaning alcohol, edibles, or vape related items, he could help, according to police documents.

A week later Boyer allegedly smoked marijuana with the juvenile.

Boyer was arraigned on charges of corruption of minors, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and furnish liquor to a minor. He posted $10,000 unsecured bail on April 17 and was released from custody.

Boyer is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 8 for an ARD (accelerated rehabilitative disposition) hearing.

Docket sheet

