After allegedly pointing a "BB gun pistol" at a victim, a 31-year-old man was arrested for terroristic threats in Potter County, state police at Coudersport reported.

Brian C. Bunce, of Warren, has been confined to the Potter County Prison since July 22, unable to post bail.

Potter County Magisterial District Judge Kari A. McCleaft set Bunce's bail at $10,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment, court records show.

Bunce allegedly threatened a victim in the 100 block of Angel Lane, Sweden Township, around 2:50 a.m. on July 22.

"An investigation revealed that the arrestee pointed a silver and tan BB gun pistol at the victim," Trooper Marshall Bower wrote.

Bunce was charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and one summary count each of harassment and disorderly conduct.

