Porter Township, Pa. — A 24-year-old man was charged after police say he harassed two children at a school bust stop last week.
Police didn't identify the Porter Township man, but said he charged with harassing and threatening to harm 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy at a bus stop on Oak Street at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Troopers with the state police at Lamar say they will be filing charges on the man.
